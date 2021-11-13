Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

BEEM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 515,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

