BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $129.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $129.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

