Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

BZH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 416,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,598. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

