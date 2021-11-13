Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.
BZH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 416,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,598. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.12.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
