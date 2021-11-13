Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Tuesday. Hamborner REIT has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

