Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Quilter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 during trading on Friday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

