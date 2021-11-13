Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.59. The firm has a market cap of £670.01 million and a PE ratio of -169.00. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

