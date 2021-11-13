Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

KAPE stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 159.52 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

In related news, insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

