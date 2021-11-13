Bernard Looney Purchases 90 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49).

BP stock opened at GBX 340.90 ($4.45) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £67.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

Get BP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.