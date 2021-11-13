Bernard Looney Purchases 90 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49).
BP stock opened at GBX 340.90 ($4.45) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £67.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.