Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

