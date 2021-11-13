Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $80.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.