Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.22.

BCYC stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

