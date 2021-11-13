Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $486.00.

TECH opened at $504.50 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $294.81 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

