BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.95. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,556 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

