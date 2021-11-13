BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 459,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 502,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

