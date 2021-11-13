Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lifted by Cormark to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

BIR opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

