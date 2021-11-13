Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

