BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 4,276,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,586,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

