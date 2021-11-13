Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Blink Charging stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Blink Charging has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

