Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director John T. Chambers Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

