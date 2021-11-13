Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s share price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 5,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

