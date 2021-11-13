Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Acquires $197,011.10 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $645.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

