BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $114.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Shares of KOD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

