BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNPQY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €63.00 ($74.12) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 336,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.