Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,330,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,041,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $24,270,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,125,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.