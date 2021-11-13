BonusCloud Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $267,427.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

