Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $34,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of BOOT opened at $119.45 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.