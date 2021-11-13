Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $132.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.