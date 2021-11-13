Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,500 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FSBC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

