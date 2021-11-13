Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter worth $233,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the second quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.90 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

