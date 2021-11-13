Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $135.71 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

