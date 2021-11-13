Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

