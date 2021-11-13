Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after buying an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $504.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $294.81 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.