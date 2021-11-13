Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

NASDAQ:BOMN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

