Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$272.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$262.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.85.

TSE BYD opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 72.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$233.22. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.92 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

