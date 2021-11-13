Brenntag SE Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brenntag in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

BNTGY opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

