Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BHG opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $999,136.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

