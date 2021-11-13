Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after buying an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

