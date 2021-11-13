Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 3917971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,015,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $795,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

