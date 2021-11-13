Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.25.

AVGO stock opened at $563.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $371.58 and a 12-month high of $565.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

