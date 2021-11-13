Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

