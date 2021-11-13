Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. eGain reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eGain by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

