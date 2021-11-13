Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post sales of $90.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.30 million and the lowest is $88.90 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $307.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $489.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $558.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock worth $2,435,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.91 and a beta of -0.28.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

