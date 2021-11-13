Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,658,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,721. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

