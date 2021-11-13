Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ONCR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Oncorus has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $155.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

