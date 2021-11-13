Brokerages Anticipate Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 76,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,923. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

