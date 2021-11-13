Brokerages Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BLDE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,416,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,398. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $315,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

