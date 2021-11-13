Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $194.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.59 million and the lowest is $187.30 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $745.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $756.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $804.84 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

BVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

