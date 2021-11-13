Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.95 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $194.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.59 million and the lowest is $187.30 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $745.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $756.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $804.84 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

BVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,242 shares of company stock worth $1,044,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.