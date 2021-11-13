Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $49.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $161.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $195.70 million, with estimates ranging from $188.82 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. 126,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

