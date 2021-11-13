Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post sales of $856.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.40 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 426,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

