Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. 492,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,930. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.