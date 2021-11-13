Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $671.36. 492,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,930. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

